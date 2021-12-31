Paparazzi (PAZZI) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paparazzi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00042492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi (PAZZI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

