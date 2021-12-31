Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Up to $8.07

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $8.27. Partner Communications shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands.

PTNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTNR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Partner Communications by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 123,288 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Partner Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

