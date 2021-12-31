PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 127.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in PayPal by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after buying an additional 198,742 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $189.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $223.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.72. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.