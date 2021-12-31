Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Up 2.8%

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.10. 31,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,670,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSFE shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen cut Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

Get Paysafe alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paysafe by 43.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,956,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,577 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 61.8% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,529,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,295,000 after buying an additional 3,257,192 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the third quarter valued at about $26,350,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth about $32,375,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,666,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period.

About Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.