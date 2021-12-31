Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) traded up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.10. 31,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,670,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.72.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paysafe by 379.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Paysafe by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Paysafe by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

About Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

