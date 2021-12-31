PCHAIN Reaches Market Cap of $37.27 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. One PCHAIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. PCHAIN has a market cap of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00042276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006991 BTC.

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PCHAIN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

