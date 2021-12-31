Pecaut & CO. Sells 225 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Pecaut & CO. decreased its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Alleghany makes up 0.9% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Alleghany by 16.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Alleghany by 11.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Alleghany by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Alleghany by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 27,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $672.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $563.47 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $671.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $664.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS.

In other news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

