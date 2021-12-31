Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 22,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,091,763 shares.The stock last traded at $30.20 and had previously closed at $30.53.

PBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.29, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -845.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $264,737,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657,610 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,823 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,494 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $50,527,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.