Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.08 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.08 ($0.07). 19,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 363,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.18. The firm has a market cap of £4.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.40.

About Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE)

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Pembridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.