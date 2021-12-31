Pendal Group Ltd Buys 386,234 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,890,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,234 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.8% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.34% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $217,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,778,000 after acquiring an additional 28,399 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $136.78 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.73.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

