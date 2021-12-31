Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,564 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Catalent were worth $118,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.90.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $128.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.09.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $287,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,011,227 shares of company stock worth $389,357,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.