Pendal Group Ltd Has $61.45 Million Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 19,586.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,105,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094,525 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.92% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $61,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 69,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

