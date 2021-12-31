Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 252,952 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1,172.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,952 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $31,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $941,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

NYSE:CNI opened at $121.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

