Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 27,865 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,865 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.15% of Lam Research worth $123,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $718.33 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $465.50 and a twelve month high of $728.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $647.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $619.43. The company has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.17.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

