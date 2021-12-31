Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 314,213 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,383,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,213 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for about 4.2% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $504,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

Shares of APTV opened at $163.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.