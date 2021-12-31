PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Cut by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,269 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.4% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $50,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $3,857,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 57,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 261,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 148,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,395,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.51. 8,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,871. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $238.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

