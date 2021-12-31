Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Investec started coverage on Persimmon in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 3,035.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a 2,500.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Persimmon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,871.67.

PSMMY opened at $78.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.72. Persimmon has a one year low of $68.23 and a one year high of $95.50.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

