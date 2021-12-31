PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetMed Express, Inc. and subsidiaries, d/b/a 1-800-PetMeds (the Company), is a leading nationwide pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. The Company offers consumers an attractive alternative for obtaining pet medications in terms of convenience, price, and speed of delivery. The Company markets its products through national advertising campaigns, which aim to increase the recognition of the 1-800-PetMeds brand name, and PetMeds family of trademarks, increase traffic on its website at www.1800petmeds.com, acquire new customers, and maximize repeat purchases. The majority of the Company’s sales are to residents in the United States. The Company’s corporate headquarters and distribution facility are located in Delray Beach, Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. PetMed Express has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $67.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PetMed Express will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PetMed Express by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

