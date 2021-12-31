PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Stock Price Up 8.3%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL)’s share price rose 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.49 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.35). Approximately 2,447,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,826,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.32).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTAL shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.60) price objective on shares of PetroTal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.60) price objective on shares of PetroTal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £214.93 million and a PE ratio of 4.13.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

