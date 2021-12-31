Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PAHGF remained flat at $$6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $7.01.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

