PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $112.72 and last traded at $112.86. 45,843 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 39,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.32.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

