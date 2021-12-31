Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $109.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.71. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

