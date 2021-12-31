Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Reaches $0.0023

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 52.3% against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $716.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.10 or 0.00290113 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00011180 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003523 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,881,433 coins and its circulating supply is 433,620,997 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

