PlayFuel 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.73 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 68.1% higher against the dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00042305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007045 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PLF is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

