Playkey Price Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $350,999.55 and approximately $112,855.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Playkey is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

