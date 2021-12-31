PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 110,861 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110,861 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $779,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 121,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $116.37 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.12 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.72.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

