PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,949 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,410,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $597,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $147.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.35 and a 12 month high of $148.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

