PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,084,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $286,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

SYK opened at $270.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.44. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.