PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 28,038 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,871,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,038 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $449,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $167.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $169.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.