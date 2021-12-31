PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 31,444 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,444 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $316,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,495.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,354,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,248 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,892,000 after buying an additional 802,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 682,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 657,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,318,000 after acquiring an additional 365,815 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $145.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.22 and its 200 day moving average is $138.65. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

