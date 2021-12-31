PolkaFoundry Market Cap Reaches $43.28 Million (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. PolkaFoundry has a total market capitalization of $43.28 million and approximately $590,430.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002403 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00042383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007074 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,550,909 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

