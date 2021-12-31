PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $992,392.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.82 or 0.07866348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00073764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,743.19 or 0.99544730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00053884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007834 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,822,188 coins and its circulating supply is 18,572,188 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.