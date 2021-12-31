PolySwarm Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.54 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $41.54 million and $7,675.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

