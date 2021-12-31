Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $15.97. Approximately 12,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,616,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $40,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,647 shares of company stock worth $3,445,630. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $12,626,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 73.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 856,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $8,724,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

