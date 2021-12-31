PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Brokerages expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to announce sales of $4.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $16.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.57 billion to $16.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $19.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

PPG Industries stock opened at $171.09 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

