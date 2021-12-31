Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Down to $19.51

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.51, but opened at $18.54. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 663 shares traded.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $875.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.30.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $458,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.