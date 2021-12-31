Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Gap Up to $3.82

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.90. Precigen shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 2,854 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGEN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $804.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.30.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 206,004 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $739,554.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $48,694.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and sold 253,600 shares valued at $1,193,098. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Precigen by 134.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Precigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Precigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

