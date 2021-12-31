PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock Position Lifted by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,300 shares during the period. PriceSmart comprises 3.4% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned 4.82% of PriceSmart worth $115,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 43,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in PriceSmart by 106,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 5,031 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $395,134.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 6,895 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $500,370.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,087 shares of company stock worth $7,072,280. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSMT opened at $72.77 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.01.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $909.61 million during the quarter.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

