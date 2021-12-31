Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 227.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,445,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 754,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,502,150,000 after purchasing an additional 371,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,372.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,459.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,439.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

