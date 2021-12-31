Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $401.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

