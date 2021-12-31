Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys Shares of 435 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 435 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total transaction of $310,554.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,561 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,788. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $541.31 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

