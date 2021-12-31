Private Portfolio Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in DraftKings by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CBRE Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $2,525,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 892,267 shares of company stock worth $41,630,191. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $28.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.