Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 669,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,659,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,591,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $242.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $189.76 and a 1-year high of $243.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.