Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.77. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

