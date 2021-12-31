Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBAB. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,637,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3,692.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 21,821 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 58,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 80.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 12,323 shares during the period.

Shares of GBAB opened at $23.62 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

