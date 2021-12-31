Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 97 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $504.43 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $464.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.10. The company has a market capitalization of $475.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.00.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

