Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 362,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 190,184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 61,303 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,132,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. 2,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,981. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.01. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.
