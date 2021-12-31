Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 362,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 190,184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 61,303 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,132,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. 2,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,981. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.01. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOL. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.51.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

