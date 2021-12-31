Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up about 2.1% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of XME traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 49,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,188. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

