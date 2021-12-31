Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 40,000 Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 17.1% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 112.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 81,077 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the second quarter valued at $1,061,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.35. 2,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,601. The company has a market cap of $102.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of -0.03. Citizens Holding has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.61%.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.