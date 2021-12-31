Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day moving average is $91.01. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $74.34 and a 52-week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $159,210.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $150,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,801,550 shares of company stock worth $166,412,637 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 4,035.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 28,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 105,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 39,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

